Wall Street opens sharply, reassured about US debt



WALL STREET OPENS UP

PARIS (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange rose early in Thursday, amplifying the rebound that began the day before after reassuring news on two of the main concerns for investors: soaring energy prices and risks related to the cap of US public debt.

A few minutes after the start of trading, the Dow Jones index gained 368.53 points, or 1.07%, to 34,785.52, the Standard & Poor’s 500 1.08% to 4,410.49 and the Nasdaq Composite 1.16 % to 14,670.48.





Oil prices continue to decline, helped among other things by the unexpected increase in crude stocks in the United States last week.

But the American markets especially applaud the prospect of a compromise in Congress in Washington on raising the debt ceiling, which would rule out the risk of a United States default.

Caution could gain the upper hand before the publication of the monthly US employment report on Friday, even though jobless claims fell slightly last week.

The rebound is benefiting, among others, large caps in the high technology sector, which had suffered from the decline in recent days: Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet gained between 0.9% and 1.3%.

Financials are benefiting from the rise in bond yields with renewed risk aversion: Goldman Sachs takes 1.15%, JP Morgan Chase 0.64%.

In the news of the results, Levi Strauss jumped 6.76% after a turnover and a quarterly profit above market expectations.

(Report Marc Angrand)