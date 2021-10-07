WandaVision: A spin-off in development on… Agatha Harkness!

And a spin-off spin-off, one! Following the success of WandaVision, Marvel Studios is developing a series on Agatha Harkness for Disney +, still starring Kathryn Hahn as the evil witch and Jac Schaeffer as showrunner. A supervillain headlining? If we put aside the particular case of Loki, it’s a small revolution on the scale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We can already bet that the plot will combine with the past and the present, with the life ofAgatha Harkness as a witch of Salem in the 17th century … and her daily life as a little too curious neighbor in the 21st century, after being lobotomized by the criminal , the super-heroine Scarlet Witch. So what does this project inspire you? Would you have preferred to wait Doctor Strange 3 to hear from him? PS: yes, it’s gone again for a week of Agatha All Along in the head. Sorry.





‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/XgHvtCEqNV – Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2021

﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

Series WandaVision was broadcast every Friday on the Disney + platform, with Elizabeth olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), Paul bettany (vision), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kathryn hahn (Agnes), David Payton (Herb), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) and Kat dennings (Darcy Lewis).