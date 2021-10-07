Warning, Windows 11 restricts the performance of AMD processors

Update : AMD sent us the following press release: “AMD knows that some users who installed the initial version of Windows 11 on systems with compatible AMD processors may / may notice an impact on the performance of some of their applications. AMD and Microsoft have identified two issues on which the two companies are working closely to provide the appropriate corrective updates as detailed here ”.

Clearly, Windows 11 does not seem to like AMD processors. Not content with shying away from the Ryzen 1xxx, Microsoft’s new operating system curbs the performance of the company’s Ryzen processors: the drop would be 10-15% in game. This inconvenience has been directly documented by AMD.





AMD lists two main problems. The first is an increase in latency “Measured and functional” L3 cache of about 3X. In practice, this is materialized by an impact on performance of 3 to 5% in certain applications and of 10 to 15% in games, in particular those stamped with e-sport. The second is poor management of the UEFI CPPC2 (preferential cores). Concretely, this functionality managed by the OS distinguishes the two best cores of a processor, those able to support the highest frequencies, and distributes the workloads on the different cores accordingly. According to AMD, this issue may reduce performance on “Applications sensitive to the performance of one or a few threads” ; it would be especially impacting for processors with more than 8 cores and 65 W of TDP.

Corrections planned before the end of the month

Fortunately, in both cases, AMD says that a software update may fix the problem; fixes will arrive during the month of October. The company does not specify the origin of these dysfunctions. As mentioned above, they relate to all AMD processors officially compatible with Windows 11; in other words those under Zen +, Zen 2 and Zen 3 architectures (Ryzen 2000, Ryzen 3000, Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000). According to our colleagues at Tom’s Hardware US, AMD EPYC processors intended for data centers and some Athlon chips would also be affected.

Of course, if your PC has an AMD processor on board and you haven’t updated to Windows 11 yet, we can only advise you to wait.