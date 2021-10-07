was the film with Jean Dujardin shot in a real Emmaus village?

For the past fifteen years, Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern have been tracing their path, singular and undisciplined, in French cinema. Since their first trials (Aaltra, Avida), very inspired by Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismaki, until their recent Clear history, the two former troublemakers of Groland never cease to scrutinize contemporary society, declaring their love for the marginalized, the misfits and the punks. In 2012, they present precisely The big night at the Cannes Film Festival in a good-natured brothel. During the photocall, the filmmakers and their two main actors, Benoît Poelvoorde and Albert Dupontel, destroy the desk in front of which the stars pose. They are also encrusted on the photocall of Brad Pitt for the film Coogan. An irreverent attitude that seduces a certain Jean Dujardin, to whom they propose to make a film together. A collaboration that only materialized in August 2017, with the filming of their comedy I feel good.

I Feel Good, a tender and caustic fable

In this film, Jean Dujardin plays Jacques, a broke loser, who arrives at his sister Monique (Yolande Moreau), at the head of an Emmaus community. She agrees to accommodate her brother for a time in exchange for an activity with the members of the association. However, Jacques, resolutely liberal, thinks he has an idea to quickly earn a lot of money: to organize trips to Eastern Europe in order to offer discount cosmetic surgery to people in need. The opportunity for Kervern and Delépine to conjure up a fable, both tender and caustic, about today’s France. The idea ofI feel good comes from their encounter with a place: the Emmaüs village of Lescar-Pau, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. By discovering this alternative and self-managed community thanks to their friend Jules-Edouard Moustic (the former presenter of the JT de Groland), Gustave Kervern sees cinematographic potential in it: “The film was born from the place, and the way the place welcomed us. Being accepted by the companions is not given to everyone. a saloon in a western… ”





Gradual acclimatization for Jean Dujardin

In order to be accepted by the 130 Emmaus companions who are active in the largest village of its kind in France, the film crew is going there gradually. It was first Gustave Kervern and Benoît Delépine who took the pulse, then Jean Dujardin and his brother Marc, co-producer of the film, who went there. The director of the village, Germain Sahry, quickly understood that the artists’ approach was respectful: “Their first contact with Emmaüs was of great modesty and simplicity. I find in I Feel Good the human and social strength of the village, expressed with intelligence and humor. Benoît and Gustave were able to express our struggle perfectly and that of Abbé Pierre. “

Committed companions

The shooting takes place for a month and a half, between mid-August and the end of September 2017. To portray this indolent patachon character, Jean Dujardin takes a few kilos, thanks to a diet based on croque-monsieur! The directors give small roles to some of the companions of the village, like Gérard who thus told his experience to our colleagues in Grazia: “I have been with Emmaüs for 7 years. I invested a lot in it, that’s why I ended up in the film: as soon as they needed something, I was there. Who would have thought that Would I end up on the big screen? It’s a beautiful film, because it’s realistic and believable. “ As James Brown sang, I feel good… and you too, by discovering the gem of the Kervern / Delépine duo this evening.