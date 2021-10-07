Washington “disappointed” by confirmation of heavy prison sentence against Saudi Internet user

The United States criticized its Saudi ally on Wednesday (October 6) after the kingdom’s justice system upheld a 20-year prison sentence against an aid worker accused of posting tweets against the government.

“We are disappointed” by the confirmation of this verdict against Abdulrahman al-Sadhan who “Peacefully exercised his right to freedom of expression”, said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We have followed his case closely and are concerned about the allegations that Mr. al-Sadhan was subjected to ill-treatment, was unable to communicate with members of his family and that the guarantees of a trial fair were not respected ”, he added in a statement.

Saudi Red Crescent employee Abdulrahman al-Sadhan was arrested in his office in Riyadh by Saudi secret police in March 2018, according to his family. His arrest was apparently linked to an anonymous Twitter account he used to criticize the Saudi regime on human rights and social justice issues, his family said. He was first sentenced in April this year. Washington had already expressed its concern at the time.





His sister Areej al-Sadhan, who has American nationality, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that justice had upheld on appeal the 20-year prison sentence against her brother, followed by a 20-year travel ban. Last week at a rally in Washington, she accused President Joe Biden’s administration of making those verdicts possible by failing to take action against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite a US intelligence report. accused the prince of having “validated” the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 in Istanbul. She claimed that her brother almost died in prison, and that his jailers smashed his hand, saying: “Is this the hand you’re tweeting with?”.

The Biden administration has repeatedly promised to raise human rights with the Saudis, but the president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been criticized by activists for meeting with the crown prince last week for talks on the issue. war in Yemen.