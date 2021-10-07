Watch out for this new scam when buying real estate

The consumer defense association UFC-Que Choisir warns future owners against a scam carried out on behalf of notaries.

Are you about to buy a home? Be especially suspicious at this time. The consumer defense association UFC-Que Choisir assures that several buyers have been defrauded of several thousand euros at the time of signing. The damage even amounts to 50,000 euros for an individual who was preparing to buy a home in Nord-Pas-de-Calais. “Each time, it is a fake email from a real notary which misled individuals and led them to make a bank transfer to the account of crooks”, warns the UFC-Que Choisir.

A simple call can avoid a big mistake

In most cases, future buyers receive in their mailbox a summary message from their notary including all the elements of the sale with, as an attachment, the RIB. Not wary enough, future buyers do not check the RIB and pay the deposit with confidence. “The criminals who hacked the notary’s mailbox managed to intercept the real email sent by the lawyer to his client. And replaced the attachment with the real RIB by another containing their own bank details”, explains the association of consumers.





To guard against such a scam, never make a transfer to an account affiliated with a RIB received electronically. Or take a few minutes to call your lawyer to make sure the bank document you have in front of you is not a forgery.

We have to believe that notaries are a prime target for cybercriminals. Earlier this year, crooks scammed dozens of people pretending to be notaries. The goal of the maneuver? Make them think they were going to get life insurance. Some lost their lifetimes there.

