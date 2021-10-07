Well-preserved 1300-year-old pair of skis found in Norwegian mountain

After arrows, shoes, clothes or even pieces of harness, a new discovery has just emerged from the ice of the mountains of Norway. Scientists have announced that they have unearthed a pair of 1,300-year-old wooden skis in excellent condition.

The artefacts were found on the Digervarden ice sheet, explains archaeologist Lars Holger Pilø, who co-directs the Oppland Glacier Archaeological Program, in an article. But they did not emerge simultaneously. It was in 2014 that the first ski was revealed. It had then appeared very well preserved and complete, still wearing its tie.

“Since then we have been monitoring the ice sheet, hoping and praying that the second ski of the pair will be revealed.“says Lars Holger Pilø. Their wish was finally granted. After observing that the ice had receded more than in 2014, they sent an archaeologist to take a look at the plaque last September.

A second ski even better preserved

Another wooden ski thus appeared, only a few meters from where the first one had emerged seven years ago. But it was still necessary to succeed in freeing it from the ice and that the weather conditions allow a new expedition. With great effort, the scientists ended up removing the ice piece by piece and completely unveiling the piece.

They then poured hot water to release it before lifting it gently. “The moment of truth came when they turned the ski around and the tether appeared. It was the same type as the ski found in 2014. The skis were a pair, lost together 1,300 years ago!“, rejoices the archaeologist.

© Andreas Christoffer Nilsson, secretsoftheice.com

The new ski is a wooden blade 187 centimeters long and 17 cm wide. It is 17 cm longer and 2 cm wider than the first. It is also much better preserved, probably because it was 4 to 5 meters deeper in the ice. This could also explain some of the differences in dimensions observed between the two.

The artifacts show other differences such as the rear end, straight on the first and pointed on the second. Observations that are not surprising according to the researchers. As you can imagine, skis were, at that time, designed by hand, used intensively and regularly repaired.

The skis of a hunter or a traveler?

Although some portions of the blades or fasteners are missing, traces of repair were also observed on the second part. The latter also sheds light on a few questions raised by the discovery of 2014. The researchers in particular assumed that the blades could be covered with fur on their underside.

But there was insufficient evidence to invalidate or confirm this theory. The presence of a groove on the new, better preserved ski indicates that this was not the case. Other mysteries remain more difficult to elucidate: who did these skis belong to and what happened so that they were thus abandoned 1,300 years ago, during the pre-Viking age?

In the past, the glacial plate has yielded several elements suggesting a practice of reindeer hunting. The presence of cairns, however, suggests that the area may have once been a mountain trail. The skis could thus have belonged to a hunter or a traveler, or even both.

Other discoveries to be expected

As for the course of events, only assumptions can be made. It is possible that the owner abandoned his skis, perhaps to mark a spot or because they were broken, and an avalanche buried them. It is also possible that the skier had an accident and was seriously injured or died.

© Espen Finstad, secretsoftheice.com

“Is the skier still in the ice of Mount Digervarden? It’s probably too much to hope for“, concedes Lars Holger Pilø.”What we can say with certainty is that these will not be the latest finds on the Digervarden Ice Sheet. We will return“, he says.





This pair of skis is a very rare find. The first blade unearthed in 2014 represented only the second millennial ski with a preserved attachment known to the world. The other example is an artifact, a little older than that of Digervarden, found in Mänttä in Finland.

