“What is certain is that it will last until Christmas”, estimates an economist

“What is certain is that it will last until Christmas”, estimated Thursday, October 7 on franceinfo, Sébastien Jean, economist and director of the Center for prospective studies and international information (CEPII), on supply shortages and delays that are disrupting the recovery of world trade. According to him, “supply, demand and transport” are responsible for these slowdowns, as well as the cases of Covid-19 “among sailors, which can lead to the paralysis of ports”.

franceinfo: Is there necessarily an impact on prices? And will it last?

Sébastien Jean: It’s hard to say, but yes, there is also an impact on the prices. Because the prices of maritime transport have been multiplied by 5 to 10, depending on the route. It will last at least some time because there are delivery delays. All of this is not going to start up again overnight. One of the reasons that aggravates the current panic a little is the fact that we are just preparing for the Christmas season. And this is very important for a lot of traders. What is certain is that it will last until Christmas. Until how long after Christmas? It will also depend on the sectors. It takes much longer, for example, to adjust semiconductor production than for toys or shoes.

What are the causes of these shortages, of these supply difficulties?





These shortages are a problem because there are quite a number of them, whether on the supply, demand or transport side. For the supply, it is mainly because of new health episodes. Vietnam, for example, which had been little affected at first, was badly affected, and had to take containment measures that have quite paralyzed its production. China too. As they are in a “zero-Covid” strategy, as soon as there are a few cases, they are forced to close entire regions. Then, demand is disrupted because this desire to rebound leads to overconsumption. Finally, transport also has problems because there have been many cases of Covid-19 among sailors, which can lead to the paralysis of ports.

Are you talking about overconsumption, that is to say?

These disturbances were expected to resolve themselves somewhat. And basically what is happening right now is that there is panic among buyers. Because the buyers, seeing that they cannot get what they ordered, begin to order more. But suddenly, the panic of buyers adds to this traffic jam, and only worsens the situation.