What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare but deadly disease transmitted by mosquitoes? – West-France evening edition

On September 23, 2021, mosquitoes in Connecticut (United States) tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as sleeping sickness. Rare, but deadly, it worries the authorities who call on the population to protect themselves.

Mosquitoes, trapped in the forest of Pachaug, Connecticut (United States), tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, also called sleeping sickness. This is the first time this year that this rare, but potentially fatal virus has been spotted, reports the BBC. Tests from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station revealed that the infected mosquitoes were species that bite both mammals and birds.

In a press release, the Connecticut Department of Public Health calls on residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes. “We encourage residents of Southeast Connecticut to take simple steps, such as wearing mosquito repellant and covering bare skin, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” Manisha Juthani, state public health commissioner, recalled, adding that mosquito season was soon over.

A rare, but deadly disease

Eastern equine encephalitis is a disease caused by a virus transmitted by mosquitoes that usually only bite birds, and therefore has little risk of infecting humans. However, occasionally, the virus is transmitted to other species of mosquitoes, which can puncture humans and horses. It is this specific case that worries the authorities.





A person infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus may have the following symptoms: high fever, headache, stiff neck, and altered consciousness. The disease is fatal in 25 to 50% of cases, and patients who recover continue to have neurological problems.

This disease was discovered in 1831, when 75 horses died of it, in Massachusetts, which earned it the name of “equine”. No specific vaccine or antiviral treatment is known today, the only prevention consisting in avoiding mosquito bites as much as possible.

The mosquito kills around 725,000 per year worldwide

If it has been eclipsed by the murky role of the bat in the Covid-19 pandemic, the mosquito remains a plague for humans. In 2016, it was estimated that it killed around 725,000 people per year, rising to the number one place of animals that kill the most human beings, ahead of man himself and… the snail.

Among the diseases it transmits, we notably count malaria (also called malaria), which killed more than 409,000 people in 2019, but also dengue, yellow fever, Rift Valley fever, West Nile, etc.

A dirty beast, but yet it plays an important role in nature. “Like many species, the mosquito has its place in the ecosystem and the food chain. It is the food of many animals such as birds, fish (which feed on their larvae) or even bats. Each animal species has its uses even if we do not always know it ”, nuanced in our columns Dr. Arezki Izri, parasitologist and medical entomologist.

