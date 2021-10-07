What is the ZTE Axon 30 worth, the first smartphone with a camera under the truly invisible screen?

The first manufacturer to have launched an under-screen camera with the Axon 20, ZTE had been the target of numerous criticisms. We criticized him in particular for having released a product worthy of a prototype with an ultra pixelated screen above the camera and a camera incapable of taking beautiful selfies. ZTE only seemed to go for the buzz without paying attention to quality.

A few weeks ago, the Chinese brand sent us the Axon 30, the successor to its first smartphone with a camera under the screen. We had fun lending it to our loved ones by telling them that something was not normal on this smartphone to see if they managed to identify its peculiarity.

To our surprise, out of ten people surveyed, none went in the right direction. Some commented on the XXL format of the smartphone (6.92 inches), others on its strange rear camera module, but no one noticed the lack of a front camera. How to explain this phenomenon ? To our surprise, ZTE has made immense progress since the first generation.

A camera under the screen that is truly invisible

Good luck, indeed, to see the front camera of the ZTE Axon 30. Even on a bright background, which is normally the weak point of this technology, it is almost impossible to distinguish a difference in the front camera. The Axon 30’s small, rectangular, transparent OLED display is well defined enough that the human user doesn’t notice any difference. This is the first time that a camera under the screen has impressed us so much, it is enough to see the horrible pixelation above that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to measure the achievement of ZTE. Of course, with a microscope, you can see a difference. What matters here is that it is not visible in normal use.

LM / 01net.com – The pixels are not the same above the front camera but you can’t see the difference when using the smartphone.



How to explain such an illusion? In our opinion, the use of a rectangular transparent OLED screen is not for nothing. On other mobiles with an invisible camera, the transparent screen is generally tiny and circular in order to follow the contours of the front camera. By using a larger, rectangular area, ZTE creates an interesting optical illusion. It is harder to notice a difference, even if there is a very slight one. The screen chosen by ZTE also has many more pixels (400 pixels per inch according to ZTE), at the risk of further degrading the quality of selfies. It makes sense, the more pixels there are, the less light the camera receives.





LM / 01net.com – Off, the ZTE’s front camera is a little more visible.



Always a problem for selfies

Unsurprisingly, the ZTE Axon 30 isn’t the smartphone we’d recommend if you’re a fan of selfies (or selfies as ZTE’s overlay calls them).

If the result is drinkable during the day (even if the faces are smoothed and we notice problems of sharpness everywhere), it is much less suitable in low light. It looks like we are going back to the first smartphones, when we used 2 Mpix sensors. The ZTE Axon 30’s front camera troubleshoots for video calls but won’t capture your best vacation photos.

At 499 euros, is the Axon 30 worth it?

Even though ZTE is not present on the French market, it sells the Axon 30 on its own site. It is possible to acquire the terminal for 499 euros (8 + 128 GB) or 599 euros (12 + 256 GB) with a shipment in three days according to the Chinese manufacturer.

This price seems rather competitive to us given the characteristics of the device which are based on a Snapdragon 870 processor, a giant 120 Hz OLED screen or its quadruple camera module with a main sensor of 64 Mpix and an ultra wide-angle connected to a sensor. 8 Mpix (the other two cameras are more dispensable).

What is the Axon 30 worth in use? According to our laboratory, it has the same shortcomings as its predecessor. Its autonomy is average (12:21 in our versatile test), the maximum brightness of its screen is not sensational (450 cd / m2), its MyOS overlay is not really optimized for the French market… Ultimately, the Axon 30 has flaws despite its decent quality-price ratio.

We don’t really recommend it, unless you really want a truly discreet underscreen camera at all costs. On this point, it really is the most impressive device to date. We are now looking forward to testing the Xiaomi Mix 4 which, according to its manufacturer, is even more successful.