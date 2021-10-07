what is this rare but deadly disease transmitted by mosquitoes?

Eastern equine encephalitis, spotted in the eastern United States, worries the country’s authorities who are calling on residents to protect themselves.

The US Department of Health is sounding the alarm. For the first time this year, the virus responsible for equine encephalitis has been identified in the United States, in the state of Connecticut. This rare disease can be fatal for humans. “We encourage people in Southeast Connecticut to take simple steps, such as wearing mosquito repellant and covering bare skin, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” prompted Manisha Juthani, the state’s public health commissioner as quoted by CBS News.





Fever, headaches …

Eastern equine encephalitis, also called sleeping sickness, is caused by a mosquito bite. She was discovered in 1831 and identified as responsible for the death of 75 horses, which earned her the term “equine”. Birds are more likely to be infected, but occasionally the virus can be transmitted to other species, such as humans. Symptoms are high fever, headache, stiff neck and altered consciousness.

Fatal in 30% of cases

The mosquito-borne virus causes severe inflammation in the brain in about 2% of infected adults and 6% of infected children. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that five to ten people are infected each year. The disease is fatal in about 30% of cases. Often, patients who recover continue to have neurological problems.

To date, there is no vaccine or specific treatment. The best way to avoid encephalitis is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. A short-lived effort since the mosquito season is drawing to a close.

VIDEO – Mosquitoes, spiders, ticks: how to recognize the different insect bites?