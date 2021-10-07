what triggered his illness

Then residents of the legendary group of comedians Les Nuls, Dominique Farrugia and his band of friends composed of Alain Chabat, Chantal Lauby and Bruno Carette sign moments of anthologies on the Canal + of the Rousselet era. The great era. But, after two years of fascinating the crowds, a tragedy befalls the accomplices. Bruno Carette died at the age of 33 following an AIDS-related infection. This December 8, 1989, the director of Love is better for two, will never forget it. That day, he loses his faithful friend and multiple sclerosis unveils his first symptoms, as he tells through his book Elle ne me never left (Robert Laffont) and in the pages intended for him in the ‘October 6 edition of Gala.





If it took him time to cope with the death of his friend, Dominique Farrugia took just as much to evoke this painful memory, he who usually laughs at his illness. “It was his death that triggered my multiple sclerosis. The shock, its brutality. Not only that, but that first, I am convinced, says the filmmaker. I have a panic attack a few days after Bruno leaves. I am rushed to the hospital, I can barely breathe. ” A trauma for those who did not know, then “that you could die at 33” which would have played a role in the development of his disease which can be the result of “immense stress, like many autoimmune diseases. ”.

For almost five years, Dominique Farrugia (…)

Read more on the GALA website

VIDEO – Flavie Flament: that day when she was “mad with anger” against Benjamin Castaldi

Christian Clavier and Nicolas Sarkozy: this drama that brings them together

“Hitler, he can be nice!” : tensions between Cyril Hanouna and Apolline de Malherbe on RMC

“We bring you home”: the touching message from Stéphane Tapie after the mass in homage to his father

VIDEO – Flavie Flament and Emmanuel Chain were a couple: the revelations of Cyril Hanouna