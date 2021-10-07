which products are missing and which may soon be missing

Since the beginning of the year, the prices of certain raw materials or processed products have jumped due to a multitude of intertwined factors. An increase that raises the risk of shortages. Overview of the sectors affected.

France has not experienced such high inflation for more than three years. Traditionally accustomed to small variations – marked nevertheless by some ups and downs linked mainly to the price of oil as in 2018 – France and the rest of the world are perhaps entering a slightly more sensitive situation. In September, consumer prices increased another 2.1%, according to the first estimate of INSEE.

Rising energy and commodity prices

If central banks are still betting on temporary inflation, it should reach its peak globally at the end of the year, according to the IMF, before stabilizing in 2022.

Why temporary? Because it results above all from a meteoric rise in energy: gas, oil and now electricity. The reasons are numerous (economic recovery, geopolitical tensions …) but the observation is there.

Other raw materials are also affected such as soft wheat (which is used to produce flour) which suffers from poor harvests of the year. Soybeans, sugar and coffee are also sucked into this upward spiral, especially since maritime transport is experiencing an unprecedented bottleneck which is pushing up prices further.

A lower supply than demand leads to shortages or the risk of shortages. Here is what is currently missing and what could be missing in France.

Desperately seeking semiconductors

They are tiny but remain the cornerstone of all electronic products. Semiconductors are terribly lacking in all manufacturers, starting with car manufacturers who must now stop the production of vehicles in some factories, for lack of these famous electronic chips. And this shortage is expected to last: demand is strong and production sites, mainly in Asia, are facing epidemic rebounds from Covid-19. The return to normal is not expected this year, while Europe wants to consolidate a sector on the continent in the years to come.

A paper at a gold price

Following the tensions on the price of wood, the paper industry is clenching its teeth. Whether on the side of toilet paper, whose production costs have increased by 30%, or stationery, the consequences will be a probable increase in prices and longer delivery times. Ultimately, this lack of paper does not mean empty shelves for hygiene products but probably difficulties for the publishing world, which risks reducing the number of prints, more due to the surge in prices than the lack of raw material.

Furniture in spare parts

The furniture giant Ikea is also facing stock shortages. Shelves, chairs, baskets… About 10% of the product references are missing in stocks. The reasons are still multiple: the Covid-19 crisis, the difficulties of maritime transport, the shortages of raw materials… Astonishing fact: the famous PAX cabinet is currently only produced in white to facilitate production. Other large chains, such as Conforama, nevertheless claim that they are not yet experiencing these difficulties.





Materials are long overdue on construction sites

Wood, concrete, plastic, steel… the sites are idling for lack of materials, the prices of which have soared this year. Result: activity has not returned to its 2019 levels. At the beginning of the month, the French Building Federation estimated that 15% of companies struggled to continue at least one site during the summer.

“It is not a shortage because, the products, there are still some, but there are big problems at the level of the prices”, nevertheless underlined its president Franck Bernigaud.

Fear about textiles

Shoes and clothing could be in short supply by the end of the year in Europe. Nothing to worry about but some brands expect strong tensions for the end of the year. This is particularly the case of Nike and Adidas, which manufacture a large part of their products in Southeast Asia and in particular in Vietnam. However, the country is experiencing new cases of Covid-19 which are slowing down textile factories. Some models could therefore be missing at the foot of the tree while prices could swell for others.

The shoe is not the only one concerned. As for Etam, articles and sizes are missing “from today” in the shops, warned this week the co-manager of the company, Laurent Milchior, on the set of BFM Business.

The bike is skating

Mainly produced in Asia, bicycles are also lacking. Confronted with both component and raw material shortages and rising freight prices, the industry is taking the hit by delivering customers drop-wise. A situation which should last at least until next year.

The lack of toys is no longer fun

At three months of Christmas, the question slowly begins to nag the parents. Will they be able to respond favorably to the list made to Santa Claus? Here again, the two world giants Hasbro and Mattel had warned of shortages.

On BFM Business, the CEO of Jouéclub was reassuring this week. “We started a year ago, we anticipated a certain number of Covid-related problems and we anticipated deliveries. Compared to the same date last year, we have around 20% more stocks in the stores “, explains Jacques Baudoz.

Same story with competitor PicWicToys. “There will be some toy shortages at Christmas, a little more than in other years, but there will be toys for children. There will be no problem with the quantity of toys overall”, indicated Romain Mulliez, president. of PicWicToys and co-president of the Federation of Shops specializing in toys and children’s products.

What shouldn’t be missing

Fears of chain shortages must nevertheless be balanced. While some prices may go up, that does not mean empty shelves, as is the case in the UK, for example. Thus, there will be no shortage of pasta, flour or toilet paper because these products are made in France. No problem of routing, therefore.

Likewise, no electricity blackout to be expected thanks to the French energy mix (mainly nuclear) while natural gas stocks are now full, unlike some of our neighbors. Gasoline, if it could cost more, should not be lacking either. This general price overheating is expected to subside in 2022.