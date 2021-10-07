whistleblower Frances Haugen spoke to the European Commission

“We must not lower our ambitions on the Digital Services Act,” commented Commissioner Thierry Breton after this interview.

After testifying Tuesday for nearly three hours in front of the American senators, the whistleblower Frances Haugen turns to the European authorities. This ex-product manager at Facebook left the company in the spring, taking with her thousands of confidential documents revealing the faults of this company which, in her words, “prioritizes its profits over the safety of its users.“

These documents fueled a series of Wall Street Journal surveys, the “Facebook Files», As well as a complaint to the gendarme of the American stock exchange. They also revive in the United States the will of elected officials to legislate to regulate the power of large digital platforms.

Europe is ahead of North America and is debating two major regulations: the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA). It was on this occasion that Frances Haugen spoke this Wednesday evening with European Commissioners Thierry Breton, in charge of the internal market, then Vera Jourova, in charge of values ​​and transparency.

“Frances Haugen’s revelations demonstrate the urgency to move quickly and not falter», Commented Thierry Breton after this interview. “I have a clear logic in governance: my door remains open. Mark Zuckerberg told me what he had to say. And I’m happy that Frances Haugen was able to speak, it’s very important.“





A hotly contested European regulation

The discussion, organized by the NGO Reset, “allowed us to see if the components of the Digital Services Act respond to the problems raised by Frances Haugen and if they allow them to be reduced or even eliminated.», Continues the French commissioner. This text aims to impose new obligations on social networks, such as the transparency of their content recommendation algorithms, or the opening of their data to the scientific community so that, for example, researchers can work on the effects of these platforms on the company.

The day before, Frances Haugen had raised similar ideas with US senators. “We must therefore hold on and not lower our ambitions on the DSA», Underlines Thierry Breton. The text is the object of divisions within the Europe of 27, because it also concerns the issue of illegal content and aims to impose moderation obligations on social networks. But from North to South and from East to West of the Union, the cultural differences on these questions are profound. And some countries are not convinced of the value of legislating on this issue.

The Digital Markets Act, which aims to tighten the competition rules for “structuring platforms», Makes him, more consensus within the 27. But it is the object of a strong lobbying on behalf of Gafa, who affirm that the text will stifle innovation. However, some believe that the DMA should be adopted during the French presidency of the European Union, which will end in July 2022. The Commission hopes that the same will be true for the Digital Services Act.

Frances Haugen is due to travel to Europe at the end of October, in order to be heard by the British Parliament, then to go to the Web Summit in Lisbon. She is also due to go to Brussels, where she could be heard by the European Parliament.