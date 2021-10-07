whistles, meatball, defeat … Gianluigi Donnarumma’s nightmare evening in Milan

“It is not correct to whistle his former player like that. Especially when he allowed the selection to win the Euro.” On the terrace of a bar in the center of Turin, Andrea does not take offense. This fan of Juventus Turin came to witness, Wednesday, October 6, the defeat of Italy in the semifinals of the League of Nations against Spain (1-2), which took place 140 kilometers away , in the San Siro stadium in Milan.

The whistles are aimed at a man, at the center of all discussions Wednesday night on the other side of the Alps, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper had a very difficult evening on Wednesday, for his return to the pitch at San Siro, where he played between 2015 and 2021 with AC Milan. Gripped by the tifosi of the Lombard club who did not digest his departure from PSG this summer, they targeted him throughout the meeting.

On his first ball in the 4th minute and even before that during the warm-up, Donnarumma was whistled and understood he would have a very long evening. Best player of the last European Championship and hero of the Nazionale during the competition, Donnarumma expected a tense reunion with the tifosi of AC Milan. But perhaps he did not expect banners to hit the streets of Milan as early as Tuesday. One of them even stated: “You will never be welcome in Milan again”.

In Turin, where fans witnessed Italy’s first defeat in 37 games, opinions on this treatment are divided. “If it was Milan playing, I would understand. But not tonight, this is Italy, so I don’t see the goal “, laments Leonardo, supporter of AC Milan living in Turin, seated at the bar in front of the giant screen which broadcasts the meeting. “He’s a fantastic goalie, but when he’s not mentally well he has a tendency to mess around.” In the first period, Donnarumma also passed very close to the correctional.





While Italy had just conceded the first goal of the match, the PSG goalkeeper almost scored a goal against his side on a rather innocuous strike from Marcos Alonso, before the ball, after hitting his post, is cleared for a corner by his defender.

A fault of hand which tense the space of a few seconds all the supporters of the Nazionale present in the bar. “You can tell he is not very well. I heard he was not doing well at PSG either”, underlines Alessandro, also a supporter of AC Milan.

“I understand that it is difficult for him, but frankly he could have stayed at AC Milan after everything the club has done for him”, adds the young supporter, finishing his lager. The worst part of this Milan evening for Donnarumma is that he could not really silence the supporters present at San Siro. His only significant stoppage of the game, ahead of Marcos Alonso, came after two goals from Ferran Torres on which he can do nothing.

“I gave everything to Milan, until the end. If anything happens, I will be really sorry because this semi-final is a very important game. I hope the fans can help us.”, explained Donnarumma to The Gazzetta Dello Sport before the match.

A statement as a premonition of the scenario of Wednesday night, the first match of his career with Italy during which he conceded two goals. “The whistles against Donnarumma? I am sorry“, regretted Roberto Mancini, the Italian coach at the end of the meeting.

But if Donnarumma wants to retain a positive point at the end of this defeat, it is that he will play the match for third place at Juventus Stadium on Sunday, in a context certainly more peaceful. Will this match, however, leave a mark in the head of the great transalpine goalkeeper when he returns to Paris, where he has to face competition from Keylor Navas?