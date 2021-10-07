who are the four children of Bernard Tapie?





TAPIE. The famous businessman and politician died this Sunday, October 3 at the age of 78. Father of a family, Bernard Tapie had four children from two unions. Who are Nathalie, Stéphane, Laurent and Sophie Tapie?

Summary

[Mis à jour le jeudi 7 octobre à 22h06] After fighting the disease for many months, it finally got the better of Bernard Tapie. Aged 78, Bernard Tapie died of cancer. After a mass celebrated in his memory in Paris this Wednesday, October 6, a vibrant tribute took place this Thursday, October 7 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. A ceremony which brought together supporters of OM, relatives and the family of Bernard Tapie. Married for the first time in 1964 to Michèle Layec, he had two children with his first wife: Nathalie and Stéphane. In 1987, he married Dominique Mialet-Damianos with whom he had two other children: Laurent and Sophie.

Businessman, entrepreneur, president of the Olympique de Marseille and a cycling team, deputy, Minister of the City under François Mitterrand, actor, singer but also inmate… Bernard Tapie had 1,000 lives and had become a figure in the French media landscape since the 1980s. He died at the age of 78, swept away by cancer. Known for his rants, the resumption of Adidas, his debate with Le Pen in 1989 and 1994, the victory in the Champions League with OM in 1993 or his court cases, between that of VA-OM and the litigation which opposes it to Crédit Lyonnais, it left no one indifferent.

She is the eldest of the Tapie descent. Nathalie Tapie was born in 1968 after Bernard Tapie’s first marriage to Michèle Layac. Discreet and always remained in the shadows, contenting herself with a few family publications on Instagram, she is married to Stéphane Michaux with whom she had two sons, Rodolphe and Grégoire. The first paid tribute to his grandfather on Twitter Sunday, shortly after the announcement of his death: “Goodbye daddy! Forever in my heart, forever the best”.

He is certainly the best known of the Tapie siblings. Stéphane Tapie is only one year apart from his big sister. Regularly invited on the set of Do not touch My TV, he had lately castigated the broadcast of C8 presented by Cyril Hanouna when the host asked for news of Bernard Tapie from the youngest of the clan, who came to the stage to talk about her latest album. Professionally, Stéphane Tapie is administrator of the digital activities of the group Provence. When he was appointed in 2015, the national union of journalists ironically thanked the majority shareholder, Bernard Tapie, “for bringing for the first time in a long time a strategic line of action”. Stéphane Tapie had also made an appearance in Commissioner Valence in 2006, he who has, before Provence, worked for TF1 as producer and host.





In 2013, he was ordered to pay € 17,000 to Vincent Labrune, then president of OM, for having made, against the latter, not very complimentary remarks about one of his father’s successors, who appeared all smiles in front of the cameras after a defeat of the Olympian club: “warm in his dressing room drinking champagne when others curdle in the rain. Even a concierge would do better than him. It’s a shame, this guy , It’s a shame”. He had also communicated the telephone number of Vincent Labrune.

Asked by La Provence, Stéphane Tapie indicates that “the whole family was gathered around him: his wife, his children, his grandchildren”. “He left peacefully” after having led “the last fight of his life. Stéphane Tapie assured to feel” deliverance for him “, but also” a lot of sadness for us “.” The last days were very difficult, especially for him. For us, to see him like that, obviously, as every child sees his father or every woman sees her husband. But above all it was very difficult for him so it’s good that he left peacefully “, he repeats. After four years of fighting cancer,” he has always been aware “of his state of health. “He knew when it was the end so he let himself go”, assures Stéphane who specifies that his family, “the clan”, as he calls it, will continue to lead the fight against cancer “because this little crab it mourns too many families “.

After his first marriage, Bernard Tapie divorces and meets Dominique. From this union, Laurent was born in 1974. A business school graduate, he learned about sports betting sites by creating the Free-Goal and LiveBetting sites, before joining the Partouche group. In 2010, he launched an online commerce site with his father, www.bernardtapie.com, which quickly fell into anonymity. He is now in charge of the multimedia center of La Provence. After the death of his father, he raised a rant on the set of CNews : “For 28 years, the media, you have been talking nonsense one after the other. We have tried everything to get them rectified. I would like once and for all now that he is dead that we understand that jobs that were cut were jobs lost Will you ever understand that? […] And it saved thousands of jobs.

She is the last of the Tapie children. Sophie Tapie, born in 1988, is, like her half-brother Laurent, a regular on TV. Briefly actress also in Commissioner Valence in 2004, she launches into music and integrates season 2 of The Voice, the musical talent show from TF1. Since then, after appearing in the theater or the cinema, she has composed many hits, including one of the last, The Phoenix, is dedicated to his father.