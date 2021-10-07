WHO recommends massive deployment of first malaria vaccine in children

The first vaccine against malaria must be deployed massively among children in sub-Saharan Africa, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended, Wednesday, October 6, the massive deployment of the first malaria vaccine in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and in areas at risk.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and the fight against malaria,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, quoted in a press release.

>> To read: The fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in decline due to Covid-19





“Using this vaccine in addition to existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives every year,” he added.

“RTS, S” is a vaccine that works against a mosquito-borne parasite (Plasmodium falciparum), the world’s deadliest parasite and the most prevalent in Africa.

“A vaccine recommended for widespread use”

For Africa, where malaria kills more than 260,000 children under the age of 5 each year, this vaccine is synonymous with hope, especially as fears of resistance from malaria to treatment are increasing.

“For centuries, malaria has haunted sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

>> To see: In Ghana, malaria in sharp decline

“We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time, we have a vaccine recommended for widespread use,” he added.

Since 2019, three countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, have started to introduce the vaccine in selected areas where malaria transmission is moderate to severe. Two years after the start of this first life-size test in the world, 2.3 million doses of vaccine could be administered.

With AFP