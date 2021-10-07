why AMD advises against installing the new system

After user feedback, AMD is asking owners of Ryzen processors to stay on Windows 10.

Windows 11 definitely likes to select the processors with which it wants to work. After installation conditions already restrictive enough, we learn that AMD processors would be the victim of a bug with the new Microsoft system.

Several users have raised performance issues under Windows 11, and AMD was able to confirm the concerns.

An AMD bug and a Microsoft bug

AMD has posted a page to explain the problem. On Windows 11, PCs with AMD Ryzen processors may experience performance issues due to two bugs.





The first greatly increases the latency of the L3 cache, since it is multiplied by 3. This is a real problem, because it is the low latency of this cache that part of the performance of the processor costs. With this bug, the processor can access its fastest and most basic memory less frequently and easily. According to AMD, this bug can cause a performance drop of 3 to 5% on common applications, and up to 10 to 15% on games used in eSports.

The other bug is caused by poor management of the different processor cores by the PC. AMD indicates a problem with the UEFI CPPC2 which will require a software update of the platform and not of Windows 11. We therefore understand that this bug is more in the camp of AMD than of Microsoft, but it is This is because of an issue that only occurs with Windows 11 installed. Applications that are sensitive to the performance of one or more threads may experience performance issues. AMD indicates that this problem mainly affects processors with more than 8 cores and above 65W of TDP.

A fix under development

In both cases, a solution is already under development and AMD hopes to correct everything before the end of October 2021. The first bug would be corrected by an update to Windows 11, developed by Microsoft, while the second bug will require a “software” update which will rather concern AMD and motherboard manufacturers.

In the meantime, AMD recommends staying on Windows 10 if you don’t want to experience these inconveniences.