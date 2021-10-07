Why did Candice not directly return to France after her elimination?

Koh-Lanta: the legend, it’s over for Candice. Eliminated last week by her yellow team, the 24-year-old candidate joined Clémentine and Ugo on the island of the banished. Unfortunately for her, she failed in a final test, this Tuesday, October 5, 2021. A defeat that marked the final end of her adventure …

“I was very fit physically and mentally so you can imagine my disappointment it was hard and very frustrating to leave so early… “Regrets in an Instagram post the candidate, who chooses, despite everything, to remain positive:”Despite everything, my adventure was rich in emotions, and today I have wonderful memories! And after all, I’m only 24 … I still have a few years ahead of me to do a fourth! “

After promising to take strategy lessons before returning to another all star edition, Candice reveals why she did not return to France directly after leaving the game … “And then, the good news: when I was out, @denisbrogniart_off told me that Jeremy was in Egypt… so instead of going home… I went to join him. 20 days of happiness where I rejuvenated myself, without a phone… but with total connection in this place steeped in history “





Next Tuesday, TF1 will broadcast episode 7 of Koh Lanta, which will mark the reunification. Clémentine and Ugo, accompanied by Clémence, the last eliminated, will face each other one last time in the arena. The two winners will return to the game.

CS