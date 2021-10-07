Why do the Germans like Asterix so much?

7:00 a.m., October 6, 2021

Ja, genau… Asterix is ​​very popular in Germany. Since 1968, more than 125 million copies have been sold there… A little less than for the French-speaking editions, of course, which take off at 140 million, but all the same, that’s a ton! In 1974, Stern magazine even declared that it was the best way to get people talking about France since the beret and Brigitte Bardot!

Since then, the popularity of Les Irreducibles Gaulois has not weakened. In 2020, more than 760,000 albums in German and in some twenty regional dialects of the country found takers among our neighbors. And the next album, Asterix and the Griffon, will be printed there at… 1.8 million copies. Just that ! Finally, a sign that does not deceive: Playmobil, the German toy giant, will release Asterix and Obelix figures in 2022.

Asterix, it’s also a way of gently mocking the French

A great success … Especially since it was not won at the start. Remember: with Asterix and the Goths, published in France in 1963, we came close to the diplomatic incident. During its translation, the editor of Lupo Modern, a German magazine of the time, had the nerve to rewrite history: Asterix and Obelix became resistant to the American and Communist invaders, and their village was located in Germania de the West! But Goscinny and Uderzo, very recovered, had quickly put the hola.

Back to our Teutons: how to explain such a craze? Perhaps very simply… When Asterix was born, the Germans who lived in the FRG undoubtedly identified with this small village which resists (again and again) the invaders. This village, surrounded by four Roman camps, perhaps reminded them of the situation in Berlin, occupied by the Americans, the English, the French and the Soviets … Well and if not, another explanation: Asterix, it is also a way of gently mocking the French, and that inevitably pleases the Germans.

In the United States, Asterix struggles to make itself known

In the United States, Asterix does not have the same popularity. Much to the chagrin of Goscinny and Uderzo, both fans of Walt Disney (we saw it in episode 2), comics and Laurel and Hardy gags. They who even dreamed, at the start of their career, of settling across the Atlantic, failed to establish their series there. And it’s not for lack of trying. The British version was released in the United States at the same time as in Great Britain, more than 50 years ago!

But it doesn’t take. Only 10,000 copies are put on sale in the United States with each new release. And we are very, very far from the German prints. Moreover, Asterix and the Griffon will not be released until the end of November in the States, more than a month after the launch!





But what is wrong with the Americans? The “British” translations were less suited to the Yankee public, so a translation made in the USA is now available. And then the format of the comics sticks less to the usual standards of American comics. And there is probably a cultural reason too: Americans probably identify more naturally with the Romans and their Empire than with the refractory little Gauls. In general, moreover, the series works much better in countries that feel close to a David resistant to Goliath! For example, albums are selling very well in Quebec, Central America and Latin America …

Asterix is ​​the best-selling comic book in the world

The fame of Asterix goes far beyond France. With 380 million albums sold since translations began in 116 languages ​​and dialects, Asterix is ​​THE best-selling comic book in the world. Moreover, the next volume will be printed in 5 million copies for its launch, in 17 different languages. When we know that the first album, Astérix le Gaulois, had been printed in 6,000 copies, it makes you dizzy.

Here are the top countries where comics are a hit, excluding France and Germany, therefore: the United Kingdom, Spain, Benelux, the Scandinavian countries and Greece. There remain, it is true, territories to be conquered such as Japan, China, but also Russia and the United States as we said. But for the past two years, the albums have had an American edition, with local translation. And Alain Chabat is finishing adapting the Combat des Chefs for a 3D animated series, available on Netflix… in 2023. The Gauls have not said their last word: the conquest of the West is not over!

“The 20 secrets of Asterix” is a podcast from Sunday newspaper produced by Europe 1 Studio in partnership with Albert René editions

Texts: Cyril Petit and Marie Quenet

Presentation: Vivien Vergnaud

Director: Xavier Jolly

Production: Timothée Magot

Edition and distribution: Clémence Olivier with Salomé Journo

Graphics: Jérémie Cousin

Find all the episodes here: