Windows 11 and AMD Ryzen CPUs: Up to 15% Bit Rate Loss in Games

Windows 11 has been available since October 5, and it looks like Microsoft’s new operating system isn’t quite comfortable with AMD’s processors yet. The two companies thus highlighted a problem on the management of the preferred cores of Ryzen (UEFI CPPC2). This system allows the use of cores capable of reaching the highest frequency under certain conditions, especially in games.

As a result, performance may be less good on the new OS than on Windows 10. This is particularly felt in games where the speed can drop by 10 to 15% depending on the title. The few fundamental changes made by Windows 11 on the management of processor threads also affect the latency of the L3 cache, which is tripled. This can, in this case, reduce application performance.

AMD announces that it is on the move and is working with Microsoft to find a solution to these two problems. This will go through software updates directly pushed by Windows Update. These updates are expected during the month of October. In the meantime, those who are concerned and who wish to return to Windows 10 can follow our tutorial dedicated to this exercise.