With 9,090 bricks, the new LEGO Titanic set is breaking records!

LEGO has just unveiled a replica of the most famous ship of all time, the RMS Titanic. For the first time, you’ll be able to recreate an extremely detailed version of the luxury LEGO brick liner, 110 years after its launch in Belfast in 1911.

The LEGO Titanic set is one of the longest and largest LEGO models to date. With 9,090 bricks, it represents a hell of a building challenge!

In addition to its size, the Titanic is famous for its unparalleled splendor, faithfully reproduced in this new set. Underneath the set’s instantly recognizable hull, several iconic interiors have been reproduced, including the grand first-class staircase, which spans six decks, and the Jacobean-style dining room, located on the ship’s D deck. The Titanic was also renowned for its unmatched speed, far outstripping its contemporaries. On the lower decks, you can find a replica of the engine room, at the cutting edge of technology of the time.





At over 1.3m long, the LEGO Titanic set is made for display. It comes with a plate bearing the name of the ship. This impressive set will be available for pre-order from November 1 at a price of 629.99 euros.

