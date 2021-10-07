With the possible Saudi takeover, Newcastle would become the richest club in the world

The financial strength of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, on the verge of buying Newcastle United, is estimated at around 400 billion euros. The Premier League club would therefore become the most powerful in the world.

The Magpies would literally have the means to compete with PSG and Manchester City. Newcastle United will become the club with the biggest financial power on the planet, provided its takeover by a Saudi consortium is successful. Currently owned by British businessman Mike Ashley, the Premier League club is to be 80% controlled by an entity mainly carried by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). This sovereign wealth fund is quite simply one of the most powerful in the world, with an estimated wealth of nearly 400 billion euros.

In Manchester City, the Emirati owner Sheikh Mansour (at the head of a private fund in Abu Dhabi) can draw on a reserve estimated at 30 billion euros. Paris Saint-Germain would also be outclassed, on paper. Because the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, which oversees Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), would have a fortune of more than 250 billion euros.





Yasir Al-Rumayyan could be the future president

The world’s leading oil exporter, Saudi Arabia therefore has the means, through its sovereign wealth fund, to make a sensational entry into the world of football. According to the English press, the Premier League has officially obtained the guarantee that the power of Riyadh is not directly involved in the acquisition and management of the club, given the opposition linked to the country’s catastrophic human rights record.

But it is common knowledge that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. For the buyout of Newcastle United to take place, “MBS” should not appear on the club’s organizational chart. As reported by Daily Mail in England, the position of president, undoubtedly non-executive, could go to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the current managing director of the sovereign wealth fund. This 51-year-old man is notably a member of the board of directors of the Uber group, powered by the PIF like other large companies such as Facebook and Boeing.