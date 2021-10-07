With “Tralala”, their sung film, the Larrieu brothers work miracles in Lourdes

Mathieu Amalric in “Tralala”, by Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu (2021). PYRAMID FILMS

The new Larrieu has arrived! For whom, by the way, would only see vaguely, it suffices to turn around, take the direction of the South-West, go back about twenty years, and see passing, along the windows, a territory of fantasy where the Arnaud brothers and Jean-Marie (55 and 56 years old, it’s going …), originally from Lourdes, mountain surveyors of miracles and possibilities, auscultate the critical state of a utopia that they are unable to shake off their heads or soles. The couple on the go (Roland’s Breach, 2000), quiet swinging (Paint or make love, 2005), amorous eschatology (The Last Days of the world, 2009), the destructive drive (Love is a perfect crime, 2013): everything, at home, always passes through the sieve of desire.





Tralala – program of alleviating the existence to which the authors are still working, very kind, to convert us – puts the cover at the same time as it returns to the fold. The two men therefore turn this time at home, in Lourdes, a magical village stamped with the seal of the Catholic faith, belief in miracles and well understood commerce.

Over-occupied by Bernadette Soubirous (Georges Pallu, Robert Darène, Henry King, Jean Delannoy, Jean Sagols…), the film from Lourdes stands out, it must be admitted, only miraculously. Champion in all categories of this rare species, The Miraculous (1987), a high-flying Poiret-Serrault, signed by super-blasphemer Jean-Pierre Mocky.

Poetic Nonchalance

Tralala today joined the short list of memorable ones, without the taste for provocation entering it for much. Rather that of pure fantasy, poetic nonchalance, rocky dandyism. It is because Lourdes, capital of the procession, is only worth the cinema when you have the courage to take a step aside.

Three strong ingredients are used for this purpose by the Larrieu siblings. The first is the old accomplice Mathieu Amalric, actor on the wire who likes nothing so much as to offer his intimate vacillation to the big capsized of the profession. The second is the fine decision to play it musical comedy, by having a large majority of non-singers interpret things of taste, signed Bertrand Belin, Philippe Katerine, Dominique A, Etienne Daho, Jeanne Cherhal. Homogeneity is not sought. Rather dissonance, spoken-sung, eclecticism (rap, electro, variety…), quite far from the melodic pleasure of national champions Jacques Demy-Michel Legrand.

