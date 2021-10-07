World’s most powerful MRI unveils its first images with unmatched precision

The CEA Saclay site houses the most powerful MRI in the world. Built as part of the Yseult project, it delivered its first images; not from a brain or other organ of the human body, but from a pumpkin! Ultimately, this technological prowess will be put to the service of research on the brain and its functioning.

One hundred and thirty-two tons, five meters long, five meters in external diameter and 90 centimeters in internal diameter. The dimensions of the most powerful MRI in the world, developed by CEA as part of the Iseult project, are impressive. His power is even more so, his magnet develop a magnetic field nominal 11.7 teslas. This is much more than conventional hospital MRIs (1.5 or 3 Tesla). This technological gem is intended to unravel the mysteries of brain and its operation, but before carrying out the first imaging by resonance magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on a human, scientists have acquired images from a cucurbit.

Never-before-seen image resolution

Never a pumpkin has only been photographed with such a level of precision. The nominal magnetic field generated by the magnet makes it possible to achieve a resolution from 400 microns in all three dimensions. The first promising images foreshadow great discoveries on human brain. It took 20 years of work by CEA research teams and their partners to achieve this result. The magnet was developed in Belfort, in the Alstom plant, now General Electric. The latter is supplied by a Electric power very intense: 1.500 amps, and cooled by helium superfluid at -271.35 ° C. It is installed at NeuroSpin, the neuroimaging platform at the Paris-Saclay site.

The MRI of the Yseult project will make it possible to obtain images of the brain 10 times more precise than those produced to date. Scientists have yet to develop a methodology for theMRI works optimally as well as the approval of the health authorities before the first volunteer lies between its walls. Until then, maybe others cucurbits will be used to test the settings.