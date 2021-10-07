Game news WoW: many jokes removed in patch 9.1.5 following the Activision-Blizzard affair

A real blow to the publisher, the Activision-Blizzard affair pushed the firm to change many elements within its teams but also in its various games. Among other things, we learn that several sentences and jokes deemed biased have been removed in the recent patch 9.1.5.

The Activision-Blizzard affair was one of the dark episodes of 2021: as a reminder, the video game company was accused by the California state, after an investigation of several years, of toxic culture towards its employees with numerous acts of sexual harassment (more information can be found in our article here).

While a trial has yet to take place, the company has already announced many changes within it with the departure of multiple people concerned and a change in directives. World of Warcraft, whose development team is fully involved in the accusations, is no exception.

lines of dialogue simply deleted

WoW’s new policy was then announced immediately: to make the MMO a more inclusive environment. And to do this, it was necessary to erase certain traces of the past, such as the name of certain developers lent to specific characters, or jokes ultimately deemed gritty. These have been removed in the latest patch 9.1.5, as the site tells us Wowhead.

We are talking about insinuations considered as inappropriate, even more after the outbreak of the painful Activision-Blizzard file. Here are some examples of the dialogue lines in question:





Goblin: I have what you need. * zipper noise * Demon Hunter Blood Elf: Are you sure you’re not half demon? I really want to chase you away. Blood Elf: Normally I only ride epic mounts … But, let’s discuss it anyway. Dwarf : You’re pretty, I love your hair, here’s a drink … Are you ready now? Orc: Uh … you look like a lady.

Other similar jokes are also being deleted, like :

Draenei: If you could get your hands on my family jewels, I would be deeply grateful to you. Goblin (female): I am a modern goblin woman. Independent? I still let men do nice things to me, but I stopped paying them any attention. Orc (female): What is estrogen? Can we eat it? (estrogen is a female hormone, editor’s note) Tauren: Homogenized, me? No way, I like the ladies.

Other future updates should therefore help make WoW a more equal game, as the developers had already stated several months ago.