WSBK Superbike: Argentina promises to be more than galley …

Penultimate round of the WorldSBK season, the Argentinian round already promises to be problematic for the Superbike and Supersport teams.

Due to recent government restrictive measures taken towards foreign arrivals to combat a problematic health situation (reduction in flight capacity by 30%), the trip from the WSBK paddock to the lost circuit of San Juan Villicum s announces indeed as complicated as it is expensive …

Evidenced by disturbing remarks posted yesterday on social networks through Sol Alvarez, the coordinator of the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team who aligns Garrett gerloff and Kohta Nozane in Superbike.

Sol Alvarez : “ I will once again be labeled as problematic, a complainant or a rebel, and I hate having to be the visible face of the issues we have to face again, but, in a situation like this, what would you do? ? “

” HELP ! The teams are going crazy trying to get to San Juan (Argentina) next week. Our first flight reservations were canceled due to entry restrictions into the country. Just yesterday, we managed to book flights for an exorbitant price … “

“ We were forced to change our arrival date to Wednesday, a day later than usual, and now we have no charters or scheduled flights from Buenos Aires to San Juan or Mendoza. Travel agencies offer us to rent a private jet. Expense that we cannot afford after what we had to pay for flights to Buenos Aires. Now the hotel also wants to take advantage of the situation, since everything is booked in San Juan, raising the price and requiring that we pay in cash, or they leave us on the street. “





” Also, since we don’t have a way to get to San Juan, we also don’t book rental cars and there is no longer a fleet available throughout the province. Today we received an email from the Argentinian consulate in Rome requiring a “consular certificate” to enter the country, which was not included in the agreements between the organizer of the championship and the Argentine government, with an additional cost of 40 € per person, not counting the two PCRs and an antigen test plus compulsory COVID19 travel insurance for our entry into Argentina. “

“ WE CANNOT MORE! They’re bleeding us all over the place, so we can’t continue the season. We have been under unbearable stress and anxiety for a week! We want to run in Argentina, but not at any price, not that way … “

” I am Argentina and it makes me very sad that my own country wants to benefit from our championship. We are not millionaires from Europe, we are humble people who try to do their job, and we do it out of pure passion. “

” What surprises me the most is that all the teams are struggling to race in Argentina and I am the first to talk about it. Hasn’t a journalist heard of the rumors circulating in the Portimão paddock? “

” We want to run in San Juan, we want to do it well, I want my country to have the honor of witnessing the WorldSBK and the WorldSBK to enjoy my country, that they have a great taste in their mouth when they come to us. visit, that we can be proud of our roots when we are far away. “