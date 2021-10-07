Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès: the crazy vision of the widow of Michel Delpech, medium, on his sordid end

While Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès remains untraceable since 2011, Geneviève, the widow of Michel Delpech, assures that the father suspected of having murdered his relatives committed suicide.

Ten years later, the Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès affair is at a standstill. On April 21, 2011, while they had been missing for several days, the bodies of Agnes Dupont de Ligonnès and her four children, Arthur, Thomas, Anne and Benoît, were found buried under the terrace of their house in Nantes. Not found since this macabre discovery, suspicion then went to the father, Xavier, who has since given no sign of life, he who was last seen in Roquebrune-sur-Argens. A mysterious disappearance, which regularly gives rise to much speculation.

While some claim that he left the country to rebuild his life abroad, that he has probably changed his appearance, and even, that he will reappear soon, Genevieve Delpech she has a more fatal theory. “I think Dupont de Ligonnès committed suicide“, thus affirmed the widow of Michel Delpech to Cine TV Review, she who reiterated this hypothesis in “Faits et gestes”, published on the site of Figaro Sunday, October 3, 2021. A medium specializing in particular in cases of disappearance, she told journalist Ivan Rioufol that, according to her, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès would have killed himself “in a small partially abandoned cemetery. After slipping under a tombstone, he allegedly killed himself with a gun“.

Why was the Grimaud cemetery excavated?

A hypothesis which was however considered before being rejected by the investigators, who last June thoroughly excavated a small cemetery located in Grimaud, in the Var, and which has 400 graves. During this research, damaged and open graves were inspected in order to try to find Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, as well as his 22 Long Rifle rifle, weapon with which he is suspected of having killed his entire family. If this place has been excavated, it is in particular because it is located only a few kilometers from a mill which belongs to the father of the most wanted man in France, and where he used to go in holidays when he was a child. Moreover, he is also very close to Roquebrune-sur-Argens, where he was last seen a few days after his crimes.

