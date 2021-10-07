Xbox: Microsoft teases a new controller for the console’s 20th anniversary!

Very soon, it will be twenty years since the first Xbox was released on the market. A real event that Microsoft intends to celebrate with, obviously, a new controller that should delight fans.

November 15, 2001 Microsoft was making a big step in its history by formalizing its entry into the home console video game. A historic date, finely prepared with a whole promotion that will have marked some minds with a hot iron, for the advent of the very first Xbox and its consequent line-up: Halo, Project Gotham Racing, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, or even Dead Gold Alive 3 are thus offered on the huge black monolith. A year later, the American manufacturer proudly started Xbox Live, ahead of its time, and making the machine a serious competitor to the all-powerful PS2 and a GameCube freshly landed in France. What a time!

A controller in reference to the famous Duke?

To mark the twentieth anniversary, Microsoft has teased the marketing of a new controller on Twitter. Unfortunately, the image remains deliberately darkened but doubled with a mention which does not leave indifferent: “20 years of play in your hands”, followed by a whole bunch of crisp little comments.





While many were hoping for a return from The Duke, the iconic controller from the first Xbox, the shapes of the pad in question do not resemble those in the image of the tweet. A priori, we will therefore have an Xbox Series or Xbox One controller, bearing the image of this twentieth blown candle. Will it be adorned with a “20th anniversary” mention, or will it take the famous Duke’s color code with the original Xbox logo?

Microsoft has confirmed that the announcement will be made “shortly” : we just have to wait wisely.