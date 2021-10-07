Xbox: Microsoft unveils a collector’s controller for the console’s 20th anniversary and a surprise accessory

This morning, we talked about the mysterious teasing that Microsoft was engaged in around the revelation of a future collector controller. The Redmond firm announced that a revelation would be made “soon”, but we did not think it would come so quickly.

During the recent Microsoft teasing, we only saw the contours of the controller, leading to the wildest speculations on the tribute that the American giant was preparing to make to its video games branch. Nevertheless, during the day, we had some details from the Best Buy site which gave us the following description. : ” Inspired by the styles and innovations of the past, this Xbox Special Edition 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller brings you the best of the past 20 years “.

Formalized since, this new Xbox collector controller is indeed inspired by the graphic codes of the very first console released in 2001, namely the Xbox. However, this new model retains the characteristics of current controllers, especially the shape, and applies a black and transparent design to it with some green details, but also silver inside.

The handles are equipped with a green textured grip for more comfort in play as well as a hybrid D-pad for more precision. The controller bears the Xbox signature to the end since we find the iconic green button and benefits from all the features of wireless Xbox controllers. Small wink from Microsoft, behind the place reserved for the batteries hides the message “When everybody plays, we all win”, a phrase dear to the brand.





But this surprise is also accompanied by a second surprising announcement since Xbox unveiled, at the same time, the release of a new Xbox stereo headset to double the anniversary of the console.. The latter resumes, in a similar way, the design of the controller by opting for a translucent black and green and silver notes as well as an anniversary logo.

Other goodies and accessories are expected for the occasion, including a dedicated charging station and merchandising. The release of these two devices is scheduled for November 15, 2021 and will be available at a price of € 64.99 for the controller and € 69.99 for the headset.. At this time, we are awaiting further information regarding the availability of these items outside the United States.