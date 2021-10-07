Xbox unveils the 20 years Xbox Collector’s Controller! | Xbox one

After the Xbox sneakers announced to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary, today a new collector’s controller is unveiled for the same occasion!
Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition
Xbox had teased this announcement and we have confirmation that this is a new and collector controller model to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. This version is called Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition.
Like the Adidas sneakers, this new Xbox controller takes over the graphic codes of the very first Xbox released in 2001, all in a modern dress with the shape of the latest controllers released at the same time as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. in 2020.
Here are the characteristics of the controller
- Translucent black top that reveals silver details inside
- Xbox button green
- Green textured grip on the handles
- € 64.99
Pre-order the controller
The release of this Xbox 20 Years Anniversary Edition controller is scheduled for November 15, 2021. This article will be updated as soon as we have information about its availability elsewhere than in the United States, and in particular in France, Belgium, Canada and Switzerland.
20 years of Xbox and 8 different controllers!
Xbox and controllers, it’s a bit of a love story that has gone on for a long time. No other manufacturer than Xbox has offered so many different models for twenty years and we invite you to retrace their history!
- The Duke (2001) : hated by some, adored by others, the Xbox Duke controller made a lot of talk when it was released with its ultra-imposing size.
- Xbox S Controller (2002) : To deal with gamers dissatisfied with the Duke controller, Xbox is releasing a smaller controller, initially designed for the Japanese market, the S controller.
- Xbox 360 Controller (2005) : Having learned from its mistakes, Microsoft released a new Xbox controller in 2005 for the release of its second console. An excellent model which is starting to approach the standards. Some color variations will take place during the generation, especially in the color match of the D-pad with the rest of the controller when the Xbox 360 Slim is released.
- Xbox One Controller (2013) : this new form of controller has improved. It fits better in the hand and is viewed by many as an outcome. Several editions have been released, including the one with a jack from 2015 and a Bluetooth version with the release of the Xbox One S.
- Xbox Elite Controller (2015) : high-end model, the Elite controller is a marvel of ingenuity thanks to its various magnetic and interchangeable parts. Sold quite expensive, it nevertheless has certain advantages such as its paddles and the stroke adjustment of the triggers.
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller (2018) : new version of the Elite model, this Series 2 controller has a USB-C port and a larger grip.
- Xbox Adaptive Controller (2018) : Designed for people with disabilities, this very special controller has two huge buttons that can be operated easily, but it is also compatible with a lot of third-party accessories. We tested the adaptive Xbox controller in real conditions with people suffering from hemiplegia in particular, and the result was there.
- Xbox Series Controller (2020) : latest achievement of the Xbox brand, the controller is a little smaller than the previous one and has a capture button for images and videos.