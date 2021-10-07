Xbox unveils the 20 years Xbox Collector’s Controller! | Xbox one

After the Xbox sneakers announced to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary, today a new collector’s controller is unveiled for the same occasion!

Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition

Xbox had teased this announcement and we have confirmation that this is a new and collector controller model to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. This version is called Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition.

Like the Adidas sneakers, this new Xbox controller takes over the graphic codes of the very first Xbox released in 2001, all in a modern dress with the shape of the latest controllers released at the same time as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. in 2020.

Here are the characteristics of the controller

Translucent black top that reveals silver details inside

Xbox button green

Green textured grip on the handles

€ 64.99

Pre-order the controller

The release of this Xbox 20 Years Anniversary Edition controller is scheduled for November 15, 2021. This article will be updated as soon as we have information about its availability elsewhere than in the United States, and in particular in France, Belgium, Canada and Switzerland.

20 years of Xbox and 8 different controllers!

Xbox and controllers, it’s a bit of a love story that has gone on for a long time. No other manufacturer than Xbox has offered so many different models for twenty years and we invite you to retrace their history!



