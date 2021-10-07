“You are our big neighbor that we want to beat”, between France and Belgium, a good-natured rivalry

French and Belgians meet again, Thursday October 7 (8.45 p.m.), for the first time on the field since the semi-final won by the Blues (1-0) at the World Cup in 2018. In the semi-finals of the League nations this time, the Red Devils will be keen to take their revenge, when they had been slow to accept their defeat in Russia. On the Belgian side, meeting French neighbors and rivals gives more flavor to a competition that does not provide overwhelming enthusiasm.

It is the story of a golden generation, perhaps the best in the history of the Belgian selection, which saw its dream of a trophy fly away on July 10, 2018. In the semi-final of the World Cup in Saint- Petersburg, Samuel Umtiti came to end the beautiful course of the Red Devils in the competition, while they had never seemed so able to win.

At the end of the match, the defeat had been badly digested, in particular by Thibaut Courtois: “It’s a shame for football that Belgium did not win. We lose against a team that is no better than us. We lost against a team that plays for nothing, which defends”. A statement long mocked by French supporters, pointing to the “seum” of the Belgian goalkeeper and reviving a certain rivalry between the two countries.

“This rivalry is older and was not born in 2018. You are our big neighbor, that we often watch and that we want to beat. Many people, including Thibaut Courtois, have finally understood that France does not ‘had not stolen his victory at the World Cup and that the Belgians had won in the same way in the quarter-finals. Since 2018, it is mainly a rivalry on social networks, but for the rest, the players know each other and are friends”, attenuates Christophe Franken, the head of the football section of the Belgian daily The last hour.

It is true that Belgians and French have been competing for a long time in football. The two national teams even played their first international match against each other, on May 1, 1904, and had separated in a draw (3-3). Since then, the Blues and the Red Devils have been opposed 74 times, for 30 Belgian victories, 19 draws and 25 French successes.

Since 2018, Belgians and French have always liked to fry around football. The two nations have, for some time, fought for first place in the Fifa rankings, before the Belgians settle there permanently, thanks to their numerous victories in friendly matches.





A ranking they like to brag about: “This is the only answer we can give to the fact that you are the reigning world champions”, laughs Christophe Franken. Last summer, the elimination of the Blues at the Euro was also celebrated in the flat country: “We like to stay in the bedroom. France was the big favorite, with an attack that was supposed to beat everyone. And finally, it fell against Switzerland, which is a country quite similar to ours”, adds the journalist.

More than three years later, the Belgians have the opportunity to cross swords again with the French. “I feel that the feeling of revenge is strong here”said Red Devils right-back Thomas Foket, who had not played in the World Cup. At a press conference, Didier Deschamps wanted to calm things down: “There has always been a rivalry because it’s borderline, the same one can have with Italy or Spain. But it’s not Thursday’s game that will change anything. that happened (in 2018). The rivalry, it has always been there, it’s a healthy and sporting rivalry “.

A healthy rivalry, of course, between two neighbors who like to make fun of each other, but many Belgians will be in front of their television sets to watch the match, hoping to beat France: “If we had played against Germany or Denmark, we would have even less interest in the League of Nations. There, the only interest is the fact of falling against France, it gives more flavor, c is like a derby “, explains Christophe Franken.

Many Belgians will watch the match on French television channels, to find out what the French are saying about us. But if the Blues take the advantage, they will return to the Belgian channels. Christophe franken to franceinfo

Should this be seen as an inferiority complex? Anyway, the supporters of the Red Devils place a lot of expectations in their attacking trio, formed by Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, to bring down the Blues. “Lukaku is in great shape, De Bruyne is coming back well and Hazard is always better in selection than in club. On paper, we do not have much to envy Benzema, Griezmann and Mbappé, but on the other hand, against our aging defense, it can be scary “, notes the journalist.

The kickoff of the 75th meeting between Belgium and France will be given at 8:45 p.m. and the Belgians intend to keep their lead in terms of the number of victories against the Blues.