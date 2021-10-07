Yubico launches the first YubiKeys with biometric authentication

No, the new YubiKey are not made from wheat, corn, potato or other bio-based materials as the name might suggest. More simply, they integrate a fingerprint reader allowing biometric recognition.

Always fewer passwords

The YubiKey Bio, which looks like a simple USB key (connector A or C), supports modern authentication protocols like FIDO2 / WebAuthn and U2F to open biometric sessions on the workstation to all applications and services that support these standards.





If biometric recognition is developing strongly on laptops (as well as smartphones), it is still not very present on stationary computers. YubiKey Bio provide an additional level of protection with fast authentication and no password. These biometric keys can also be used to authenticate with systems requiring multiple steps. The YubiKey Bio do not require batteries, drivers or associated software to operate, although software is available to manage multiple fingerprints. Note that the Bio versions do not offer NFC communication, which allows you to unlock a smartphone for example.