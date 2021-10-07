Zidane, big danger for the Blues!

Expected to succeed Didier Deschamps on the bench of the France team, Zinedine Zidane is a highly coveted coach …

By the admission of Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane would do “A good successor”. This is what he confided to the microphone of Téléfoot, Sunday, and questioned in the columns of the Repubblica, the French coach underlined ” the image “ of his former teammate with the Blues. Without a club since the end of his adventure in real Madrid last spring, the former n ° 10 appears today as the best placed to take over from the current French coach.

Read also: Zidane at the head of the Blues, it’s validated!





According to The team, Zinedine Zidane would be ready to wait until December 2022 and the World Cup in Qatar to take the reins of the France team. Zizou is nonetheless highly coveted. And the PSG Would not be the only club likely to want to sign him in the event of the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. It would be the same with Manchester United, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however extended last July until July 2024, already appears in the hot seat.

According to The Express Sport, the departure of the Norwegian, who would not have the shoulders to lead the stars of Mancun, appears inevitable in the medium term. And Zinedine Zidane would be best suited to sit on the bench for the Red Devils. And not only because he would find Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane there or that he did not stop, at Real, to campaign for the recruitment of Paul Pogba. The 1998 Golden Ball would also be one of the few technicians able to compete with Pep Guardiola, the coach of the rivals of City.

Read also: Zidane, the threat is confirmed for Pochettino!