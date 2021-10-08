30 years old, the age at which we are most likely to be happy!

A Spanish researcher conducted a study to determine the best age for happiness.

At what age are we the happiest? If many factors come into play and there is no one-size-fits-all rule, Begoña Álvarez, a Spanish researcher, has been able to identify a trend: people are between the ages of 30 and 34 who are happiest. To arrive at this result, it sifted through the data 28,000 people from 13 European countries, including France, Germany, Spain and Austria. All the participants had to answer these questions: “Taking stock of your life, was there a specific period when you were happier? If so, when did this period of happiness last? started? When did this period end? “.





Happiness, more difficult to access in early adolescence

“The probability (of being happy) increases sharply from childhood until the age of 30-34, when it reaches its maximum”, decrypts Begoña Álvarez. However, happiness does not disappear afterwards. According to respondents, the happiness phase even lasts two decades. Fullness, on the other hand, would be more difficult to achieve between 10 and 14 years and after 70 years.

These data should still be taken with a grain of salt: other studies have put forward other ages. In 2008, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) set the peak of happiness between 65 and 70 years, with a low point between 45 and 50 years. What if, in the end, happiness does not depend on age but on what you decide to do with your life?

VIDEO – Charles, 30: “I always had this feeling of incompleteness. Now a void has been filled”