UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decline continues throughout the world, class closings are fewer, the Pasteur Institute displays a “cautious optimism“… Le Figaro takes stock this Friday, October 8 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read alsoCovid-19: Has the State Helped Businesses Too Much?

38 deaths in 24 hours, 6,805 hospitalized patients

The epidemic continues to decline in France, where 38 people died from Covid-19 on Friday, according to Public Health France. 6,805 patients are currently hospitalized, including 218 who arrived in the last 24 hours. They were 6,903 Thursday. 1,164 people are still being treated in critical care, including 52 since the day before.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50,795,643 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.3% of the total population) and 49,123,936 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 72.9% of the total population).

Read alsoCovid vaccine: is it really in the interest of everyone over 18 to receive a third dose?

TO From October 15, the self-tests will no longer be valid for the health pass

As of October 15, self-tests carried out under the supervision of a health professional will no longer be recognized for the health pass, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday in a press release. “This device had in fact been deployed temporarily during the summer, in order to support the extension of the use of the health pass.“, He justifies.

Read alsoThese Covid aid frauds which may be detected in spring 2022

The decline continued around the world this week

The Covid-19 pandemic slowed this week around the world, continuing its decline that began a month and a half ago. With 422,400 contaminations recorded daily in the world this week, the indicator has dropped significantly (-7% compared to the previous week), according to an AFP report.

This week, most regions of the world have seen their situation improve: -32% of cases recorded in Africa, -20% in Asia, -15% in the Latin America / Caribbean zone, -11% in the States zone- United States / Canada and -10% in the Middle East. Europe (+ 7%) and Oceania (+ 13%) are the only two areas where the situation is deteriorating this week. The United States has the highest daily death toll, 1,782 per day this week, ahead of Russia (899) and Mexico (517).

Read alsoThe Covid has left 140,000 orphans in the United States

The Institut Pasteur displays a “cautious optimism »On the evolution of the epidemic

In its latest models, the Institut Pasteur displays a “cautious optimismOn the evolution of the epidemic. The spread of the virus “is difficult to anticipate and the dynamics of the epidemic can change quickly», Warns the Institute in its latest models published on Friday.

Different hypotheses are however being considered for the coming months: Pasteur anticipates in particular “81% vaccination coverage among adolescents and 90% among adults during December“. It expects a variation in transmission rates linked to climatic conditions of between 20% and 40%. It takes into account different scenarios reflecting the effect of a more or less significant relaxation of barrier gestures. As for the efficacy of vaccines and its impact of the Delta variant, the Institut Pasteur hypothesizes that vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization by 95%.

Read alsoThese Covid aid frauds which may be detected in spring 2022

Masks: the National Assembly calls for a “global strategy ” of production

The National Assembly asked the government for a “global strategy»Production and recycling of sanitary masks, which were sorely lacking at the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

A resolution to this effect, non-binding, from the deputy Isabelle Valentin, was adopted unanimously within the framework of a day reserved for texts emanating from the group Les Républicains. “The relocation and creation of a French production chain for health protection masks now represent a sovereign issue, so that our nation can face possible new pandemics.“, Argues the elected Haute-Loire. “It is also essential to set up a recycling channel for health protection masks, due to ecological issues.», She emphasizes.

The Minister of Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher, however, considered that this resolution “arrive a little late“Given the efforts already made by the government to relaunch the French industry, whose production of 3.5 million masks per week at the start of 2020 was”multiplied by 30“.





»SEE ALSO – Covid-19 and the economic crisis: how can France bounce back?

The Ministry of National Education announces 1,254 classes closed

Of the 527,200 classes in France, 1,254 are currently closed, or 0.24%, the Ministry of National Education announced on Friday. After increasing in the weeks following the start of the school year, this number has only decreased since mid-September. The ministry announced the closure of 3,299 classes on September 17, 2366 on September 24 and 1692 on October 1.

Read alsoCovid-19: Moderna will set up a first vaccine factory in Africa

India reopens its doors to tourists

India announced Thursday evening that it will reopen its doors to foreign tourists from October 15, after being closed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “After taking into account various information, the MHA (Ministry of Interior) has decided to start granting new tourist visas to foreigners traveling to India on chartered flights from October 15, 2021.», Explained the Indian Ministry of Interior.

Read alsoIndia reopens on October 15: why this announcement should not be taken at face value

Covax is still awaiting the resumption of Indian exports

The international Covax mechanism is still waiting for India to resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines, as New Delhi promised to do in October, Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) President José Manuel Barroso said on Friday. . The Indian government recently “guaranteed that they would resume during the month of October. For the moment they have not resumed», He indicated. After lifting its ban on sending doses abroad, New Delhi pledged at the end of September to export eight million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of October.

Read alsoCovid-19: why rich countries are so slow to give doses of vaccines to the poorest

The inequality of access to vaccines is “stupid“, According to the head of the UN

The UN chief said Thursday evening “immoral” and of “stupid“The grabbing of anti-Covid vaccines by rich countries, ensuring that this left the field open to the appearance of new potentially dangerous variants. Inequality of access to vaccines “is the best ally of the Covid-19 pandemic», Said Antonio Guterres.

»SEE ALSO – Covid-19: In a hospital in Romania, patients are accommodated in the corridors

Russia: more than 49,000 deaths from Covid in August

Russia recorded more than 49,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in August, the statistics agency Rosstat announced, a figure twice the figure officially established so far by the authorities. The official report of the Russian government reports 24,661 deaths in August in connection with the Covid-19. The country has been confronted since the beginning of the summer with an outbreak of the epidemic exacerbated by a sluggish vaccination.

Read alsoRussia exceeds 900 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for the first time

Romania: the healthcare system stunned by the fourth wave

Romania, where the vaccination rate is among the lowest in the EU, is experiencing a virulent fourth wave that contrasts with the decline in contamination observed elsewhere in Europe. Thursday, 14,457 new cases were identified in 24 hours in the country and 263 deaths deplored, after the record of 331 deaths recorded the day before. In front of several hospitals in the country, ambulances are waiting for beds to become available, to be able to disembark the sick, and for the first time since the start of the health crisis, Bucharest is considering transferring patients abroad.

Read alsoAustria: critics of vaccination are now a political force to be reckoned with

More than 4.8 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4.83 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP on Friday. The United States is the most bereaved country with 710,180 deaths, followed by Brazil (599,810), India (450,127) and Mexico (281,121). Latin America and the Caribbean had 1,499,040 deaths on Friday, Europe 1,328,761 deaths, Asia 847,833 deaths, the United States and Canada 738,302 deaths, Africa 212,513 deaths, the Middle East 201,513 deaths, and Oceania 2,308 deaths. The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

»SEE ALSO – Covid-19: Can the epidemic return to France?