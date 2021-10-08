6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo area, injures at least 30

More than 30 people were injured in an earthquake that rocked the Tokyo region on Thursday evening, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) estimating its magnitude at 6.1. The epicenter being located in the Shiba region, east of Tokyo, a large part of the island has shaken but the risk of a tsunami has been ruled out. Fires were reported in a building and two refineries but they were contained, according to the Agency for Disaster and Fire Management. The circulation of local trains but also of high-speed trains (Shinkansen) was immediately suspended as a precaution, and checks were also carried out at nuclear power plants.





“Please take action to protect your life while keeping up to date with the latest information” on the earthquake, tweeted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, elected by parliament on Monday. In Japan, the population is used to earthquakes and remains haunted by the memory of the disaster of 2011. Many measures have been taken to make it possible to live with this danger. Thus, the inhabitants of the archipelago received an alert on their mobile phone as soon as the earthquake was detected so that they could take shelter.