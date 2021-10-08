a candidate bursts into tears in the face of an uncompromising Philippe Etchebest

Each week, several candidates try their luck in Top Chef Objective, the capital step to access the academy of Top chef and join Philippe Etchebest’s team in the famous competition. This week, three candidates clashed including Louise, 23, in the first year of BTS hospitality. As a reminder, in each episode, the three candidates each prepare a dish which they will then introduce to Philippe Etchebest who will have to rate them on a range going from one to five stars.

“It lacks delicacy”

The young woman chose to cook a stuffed monkfish with raspberry sauce, a daring choice but whose presentation and quantity of products left the starred chef doubtful. Known for his outspokenness, Philippe Etchebest told him “The monkfish you put on me I had more than enough with half. Why did you put all this in? »And to add« You have to adapt to the products given… Which means that you have a plate which is quite coarse, it lacks delicacy ». Louise looks crestfallen… And rightly so, since Philippe points out many errors. The tarragon is too marked, the fish undercooked, the pairings need to be reviewed and then the balance of tastes is not suitable either.





The chef therefore only gave 2 stars out of 5 to Louise who recognized “It’s true that it’s the cooking of monkfish that changes everything” and Philippe therefore added “The cooking of monkfish yes, but it there are also the agreements, the balance of tastes which is not there either, you see? And then also the presentation… It’s a set of things… ”From there, Louise burst into tears. In off, she confides “I am very disappointed, I do not even look at my sister, it is quite hard but it does not matter, I have overcome more than that so it is not what will stop me for continue what I love ”. Louise’s sister, present, gets up to console her sister and Philippe also asks if it will be okay seeing the young woman in tears. He still wants to be reassuring and declares “Don’t worry, it’s a good experience and then you will come out with very positive things. And as you are a courageous girl and you have overcome much more difficult than that and well you will get there! “

