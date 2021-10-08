a dismissal required by the prosecution

The Paris prosecutor’s office on Friday requested a dismissal in favor of Luc Besson, accused of rape by the actress Belgian-Dutch Sand Van Roy, learned franceinfo Friday, October 8, from the prosecution.

Sand Van Roy had filed a rape complaint on May 18, 2018, against the French producer and director, the day after a meeting with him at the Bristol, a Parisian palace. Two months later, she had denounced other rapes and sexual assaults, committed according to her during two years of a “professional control relationship” with Luc Besson. Complaints dismissed on February 25, 2019 by the Paris prosecutor’s office. The actress then filed a new complaint with the constitution of civil party which had led to the opening of a judicial investigation for “rapes” on October 2, 2019.





In this case, Luc Besson had been placed under the status of assisted witness.

It is now up to the examining magistrate Marie-Claire Noiriel, in charge of this case, to confirm or not this dismissal.