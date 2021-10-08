a fine of 25,000 euros required against Brigitte Bardot

“Serious, racist and repeated insults that attack the citizens of Reunion as a whole. ” By lambasting writings “Inadmissible”, the deputy prosecutor of the judicial court of Saint-Denis de La Réunion requested, Thursday, October 7, a fine of 25,000 euros against Brigitte Bardot. The actress was tried there in her absence for “public insults of a racial and religious nature”.

On March 19, 2019, the animal welfare activist sent the prefect of Reunion Island an open letter on the letterhead of her foundation in which she said she was “Invaded by letters denouncing the barbarity that the Réunionese exert on animals”. Aged 87, the former star of French cinema evoked the case animals “Wounded, poisoned and amputees”. It also targeted the allegedly common practice of using cats or dogs as bait for shark fishing as well as “Beheadings of goats and billy goats during Indian Tamil festivals”.

“The natives have kept their genes of savages”, concluded Brigitte Bardot. “It all has reminiscences of cannibalism from centuries past. (…) I am ashamed of this island, of the savagery that still reigns there. “ The former actress and singer also described the Réunionese as “Degenerate population still imbued with ancestral customs, barbaric traditions which are their roots”.

” That’s enough ! We are in 2021 »

The open letter was also sent to several media on the island, which published it denouncing its content. In Reunion, these excesses had aroused a wave of indignation. The League for Human Rights, the Movement against Racism and for Friendship between Peoples, the International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism, SOS Racisme and the Federation of Hindu Religious and Tamil Cultural Associations and Groups of La Reunion formed civil parties. Just like the deputy Jean-Hugues Ratenon (La France insoumise), who came to the hearing.





Brigitte Bardot brings back the native Reunion “An animality, by taking them out of humanity and civilization”, lamented Me Fabrice Saubert for the League of Human Rights. “It’s fundamentally racist and hurtful. “

Another lawyer for the civil parties, Me Alex Vardin sees in Brigitte Bardot, already five times condemned for insults or provocation to hatred, “A reminiscence of past colonialist thought with its opposition between savages and civilized. And this in a country where there was code black. That’s enough ! We are in 2021 ”.

The lawyer for the animal cause activist recalled that “Mme Bardot had sent a letter to the examining magistrate to apologize and make his mea culpa “. “I wrote with my heart and with my rage”, she explained, speaking of a “Reaction of despair and anger”. According to Me Catherine Moissonnier, Brigitte Bardot was more in the process of a whistleblower on “Animal abuse which is real in Reunion. We have to stop hiding our faces ”.

The judgment will be rendered on November 4.