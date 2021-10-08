A fund to support Musée Replay, an association that owns IT sites

Using computers has been part of our daily lives for a while now, whether for fun or for work. But to get there today, it took several steps, with flagship machines that have allowed developments with a gradual penetration of the family circle.

And among these machines, some are well-known and others less, depending on where the people are on the globe. So, perhaps you did not know the Program 101 Where Magnavox Odyssey, machines from the 60s and 70s. It is not very young, but the association Muse Replay has some in its boxes, along with other more or less known machines. And in order to be able to store and display these wonders, you need a local, and this is where you can intervene via a Leetchi kitty.





Thousands of exceptional pieces, representative of the evolution of computers and video games over the past 50 years, will perhaps disappear by the end of the year due to lack of space, if our association Musée Replay does not find the necessary funds to rent a new room. .



Musée Replay is an association dedicated to the history and preservation of digital technology, computers and video games, the main goal of which is the opening of the first digital museum in France.



Today our association and our collection are in danger!



The period of health crisis that has just passed prevented us from doing our exhibitions, the main source of income for our association. The community of municipalities that accompanied us to set up the first digital museum in France abandoned the project following the health crisis, which means that we have to find a new storage location by the end of the year.

