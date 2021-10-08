A Jaguar controlled at 183 km / h on the Route des Tamarins

Throughout the day of Thursday, October 7, motorcyclists from the EDSR (Departmental Road Safety Squadron) stepped up checks to prevent and repress serious offenses causing accidents on the main roads of the island.

Numerous offenses have been observed and among the most serious, there are: driving under the influence of alcohol, three driving under the influence of narcotics, two breaches of the “Stop” sign, three non-wearing of safety helmets. protection.

The tendency of users to drive too fast in this period of regained freedom was further observed by motorcyclists of the Saint-Paul motorized brigade who recorded a great speeding violation.

At around 4 p.m., the driver of a Jaguar traveling on the RN1 towards Saint-Paul was checked at a speed of 183 km / h instead of 110 km / h. The vehicle was administratively impounded and the owner’s license was immediately revoked.





It is recalled that addictive behavior remains the leading cause of accidents in general and fatal accidents in particular. The second cause being the excessive speeds, then the refusal of priority for the third.