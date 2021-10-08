More

    a package for the final against Spain

    The Blues have a forfeit for the final against Spain on Sunday night in Milan (8:45 p.m.). Injured and unused last night in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium (3-2), Lucas Digne will not actually take part in this poster. By press release last night, the Federation announced the withdrawal of the left side of Everton. “Feeling a little muscle pain, the defender will not be available for Sunday’s final against Spain, warns the FFF. He will be made available to his club. Lucas Digne felt a little muscle pain on Tuesday training. He was taken care of by the medical staff of the Blues. But his presence Sunday evening for the final of the League of Nations against Spain in Milan being impossible, the defender will leave the group on Friday “, adds the ‘instance.

