A planet the size of Earth hidden beyond Neptune?

Based on a series of simulations aimed at studying the formation of our solar system, astronomers suggest that there may be another planet in orbit, located beyond Neptune. This planet, whose size should approach that of Earth or Mars, would have been “pushed” to the confines of our system by the gas giants which today constitute the outer solar system.

This announcement is reminiscent of the hypothetical “new planet”, whose supposed existence would have been deduced from the disturbances observed at the level of the orbit of several transneptunian objects. In 2016, astronomers from California Institute of Technology claimed, in fact, to have gathered the evidence for the presence of a giant planet (with a mass about 10 times that of Earth), orbiting the Sun about 20 times farther than Neptune.

There is no question of such a new planet here. However, the authors of this new study published in Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics claim that simulations aiming to trace the evolution of the solar system are not yet able to explain its current configuration due to missing information. This missing data could imply another planet, which once revolved around the Sun, at distances comparable to those of the gas giants (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune).

A rare planetary configuration

Scientists are constantly studying our solar system, to understand both how the planets came into being, but also how they came to the different positions they occupy today.

Our solar system is made up (in increasing order of distance from the Sun) of four internal rocky planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars), an asteroid belt, and four gas giants (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune ), which constitute the external system. Beyond Neptune, there are dwarf planets, such as Pluto – located in the Kuiper belt – or Eris, as well as other objects such as comets.

Thanks to the discoveries made in recent decades, it now appears that our system is not like most star systems in the galaxy. Only 10 to 15% of star systems would adopt a configuration similar to ours, characterized by the presence of gas giants on the outside.

So, for Brett Gladman and Kathryn Volk, this setup doesn’t make sense. They consider it unlikely that our solar system evolved by creating four gas giants, then only dwarf planets in the outer zone. According to them, there should be planets of other sizes, as the simulations they carried out suggest. In particular, it turns out that the presence of another planet the size of Earth or Mars in the outer solar system, perhaps between two of the gas giants, produces a more accurate computer model of the development of our solar system. .





Then, under the effect of the gravitational interactions of the giants, this planet would then have been ejected further into space – like many transneptunian objects and dwarf planets which formed relatively close to the Sun and which were repelled by the continuation towards the cold periphery of the system. According to their calculations, the probability of the presence of such a planet in the Kuiper Belt region is at least 50%.

Probable detection during future observations

Several other teams of experts come to the same conclusions as Gladman and Volk. Kedron Silsbee, from Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, and Scott Tremaine, of theInstitute for Advanced Study, report similar results. According to their simulations, the outer planets were not in their original orbits, and sometimes not in the same order; they suggest that the gas giants could have had additional help in getting to their current positions.

Thus, another large object in the inner solar system could have been pushed to the periphery of the solar system by the gas giants, or else have been completely ejected out. ” Our simulations revealed that in about half of the cases, all of the Mars-scale planets in the outer solar system were ejected into interstellar space. », Explains Tremaine. In the remaining half, the planet was left in an orbit similar to that of the population of Kuiper Belt objects.

” I agree that it is likely that a Mars class planet was there initially, but the question is whether it survived and if we have any evidence of it. “Said David Nesvorny, a scientist from Southwest Research Institute. If such a planet exists on the outer edges of the solar system, new telescopes under construction – such as the one at the Vera-C.-Rubin Observatory in Chile – may be able to spot it and thus confirm this theory.

Source: Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics, B. Gladman and K. Volk