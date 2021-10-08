a prototype spotted with its memory configuration

After months of waiting, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro new generation are perhaps only a few weeks away from an official presentation. They will bring a new design but also the integration of a M1X chip, a more powerful variation of the M1 chip found in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13.

There should also be a display with mini-LED backlight which could have caused production problems explaining the delay in launching the new machines.





While waiting for a presentation that is desired, the screenshot of a pairing profile mentions a MacBook Pro for which there is clearly mention of the presence of an M1X chip.

It would be a DVT model (Design Validation Test) and therefore a prototype not yet fully finalized, under macOS 12. The configuration adds that it is equipped with 16 GB RAM and of 512 GB of storage, which corresponds to the memory options expected on this type of device (and which could climb up to 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage).

If the serial number has been withheld, the screenshot shows location coordinates that point to … Apple Park, the campus of the firm at Apple.