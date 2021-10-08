A secret financial pact in Koh-Lanta? Alexia Laroche-Joubert surprise, Laurent explains himself!

A secret financial pact between several adventurers of Koh-Lanta, The Legend ? This is what ex-candidate Mohamed Derraji said (Koh-Lanta: Pacific in 2005 and Koh-Lanta: The Clash of Heroes in 2010) on the set of Do not touch My TV (C8) Wednesday October 6, 2021. Claude, Laurent and Phil would be concerned. Serious accusations already denied and to which Alexia Laroche-Joubert, producer of the survival game of TF1, responds in turn when she learned the information at the same time as the viewers.

In 2005, it was Clémence Castel who emerged as the big winner of Koh Lanta. She won a check for 110,000 euros … divided into five! Indeed, according to Mohamed Derraji, an underlying alliance concerning profit sharing had been put in place. He and Coumba had thus received part of the sum. “I find it a shame and sad if it’s true“, regrets Alexia Laroche-Joubert to our colleagues from Puremedia. Especially that “the regulations forbid it“.”They are also warned that some promises made during the game may not be honored afterwards.“, she adds.





Aware that in an All Stars edition, pre-game pacts and alliances may exist – the candidates all know each other, for the most part, and some have even already shared an adventure together -, the boss of ALP (Adventure Line Productions) recalls that “a number of procedures“was put in place upstream, citing immunity collars or even surprise advice.”The very mechanics of the game are designed to disrupt or even break any alliances between candidates, especially with old hands like those of the All-Stars seasons.“, she declares. And then, the participants in this Koh-Lanta, The Legend are very competitive: “More than the money, what these All-Star adventurers want even more is the title! Their holy grail is the totem !“