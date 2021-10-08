A tardigrade, this animal with superpowers, 16 million years old found in a piece of amber

A tardigrade was found in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber in the Dominican Republic. Scientists hope to better understand this very astonishing animal

The tardigrade is only a single millimeter tall but still quite impressive. This almost microscopic animal, with eight legs, small claws and living in water, is best known for surviving in particularly extreme conditions. Evolve in the vacuum of space? He can. Survive the radiation of ionizing rays? Easy. A being so strong that he is studied down to the smallest detail in order to unravel his secrets.





Scientists believe it has been around for half a billion years, yet no truly ancient fossils have been found, due to its tiny size. This is now done according to an article published on October 6, 2021 in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, one of the most prestigious science journals in the world. Phillip Barden, an evolutionary biologist at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and his team found a tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber. According to Science and the Future, this would be the first tardigrade fossil dating from the Cenozoic, the era in which we live. The specimen stuck in amber comes from a species of tardigrade still alive today.

“The discovery of the fossil remains of tardigrades is an exciting event that allows us to empirically observe their progression through the history of the Earth” says Phillip Barden in a press release “We are only scratching the surface when it is is about understanding living tardigrade communities, especially in places like the Caribbean where they have not been studied. “