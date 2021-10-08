A tour and an album on the horizon, the return of Stromae looms after six years of absence

Six years that we expected: Stromae, who had retired from the musical circuit at the end of 2015, physically and mentally exhausted by two years of uninterrupted touring, is in the starting blocks. The interpreter of Then we dance, Papaoutai Where Awesome is indeed announced at the next edition of the Rock en Seine festival, scheduled for the last weekend of August 2022.

This announcement, which may be followed by a few more – selon The Parisian, Stromae is planning a tour “light“from next year”and could hit a big blow“by making his comeback on the most coveted stage of the stars, that of the Californian festival Coachella in April – augurs for a resounding comeback of the Belgian singer in 2022.

Because his third album is ready, also affirms the press since this summer. Overy little is still known about the successor to Square root (2013). Neither its title, nor its content, nor its release date. But according to The Parisian, the disc would have been recorded at home where he had the new one built “studio of his dreams“.

In April 2018, duringa rare interview given to Laurent Delahousse on France 2, Stromae had recognized that he continued, despite his long silence, to make music. “I recognize that this is something I could not do without. On the other hand, the way I will envision the sequel, a tour, an album, it will be at a much healthier and rested pace”, he added.





He especially emphasized having ‘did 200 concerts in two years, which was an insane number. (…) Even if we sell dreams, it remains a job, and like in any job, when we work too much, we end up with burnout“, he conceded, adding that he also suffered from taking a drug against malaria, lariam.

After announcing in 2015 an indefinite break “from two to four years“, Stromae has diversified its activities in the shadows and has reappeared in small quantities in recent years. He has collaborated in the studio with various artists including OrelSan, Disiz La Peste and Coldplay, and directed clips for Yaël Naïm, Billie Eilish and Major Lazer.

But he mainly worked alongside his stylist wife Coralie Barbier and his brother Luc Junior Tan on their collective Mosaert. which is all at the same time a brand of unisex clothing and a design, music and video studio.



Today, recovered from his great physical and mental fatigue, he is apparently ready to set out again to conquer the crowds. But, dad of a little boy born in September 2018, he will do it with measure. So that his son does not risk singing to him Papaoutai.