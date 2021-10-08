Adele indulges in an interview-confession

The singer Adele, whose comeback in music is imminent, with an album entitled “30”, confided in the magazine “Vogue”, of which she made the one of the American and British editions.

On the cover of the British and American editions of the famous magazine, the London singer, who now lives in Los Angeles, comes out of a discretion cultivated for five years to confide for the first time about her divorce, her psychotherapy and her spectacular weight loss. .

“My life fell apart”

“At 30, my life collapsed without warning,” recalls Adele, 33, in the British edition of Vogue. “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and self-redemption.”

She talks about her break-up with her husband Simon Konecki, a former financier who founded a charity, from which she separated in April 2019. “That no longer suited me. (…) I was not unhappy, but I would have been miserable if I hadn’t thought of myself first. “





It is to answer the many questions of his son Angelo, 9 years old, about this divorce, and the injury it inflicted on him, that this very personal new album was born in particular, whose release date is not known.

“My son has a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, for which I don’t have an answer ‘like’ ‘why can’t you live together?'”.

Lose 45 kilos

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, with this album, for when he is older, who I am and why I have voluntarily chosen to dismantle his whole life in the pursuit of my own happiness.”

Anxiety-prone Adele found relief through therapy and becoming addicted to exercise, which allowed her to lose some 45 pounds.

“I have to prepare to be famous again, which as everyone knows I don’t like to be.”

The singer at the 15 Grammy Awards confirmed that she is today in a relationship with an American sports agent, Rich Paul.