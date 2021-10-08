More

    Afghanistan: at least 55 dead in an attack on a mosque, Daesh claims the attack

    A suicide attack that targeted a mosque in Kunduz, north-eastern Afghanistan on Friday, October 8, left at least 55 dead and more than a hundred injured, according to a provisional toll. The attack was claimed a few hours later by the Islamic State (IS) group, in a statement published on the Telegram channels of the jihadist organization.

    According to a Taliban regional official, this explosive belt attack is the act of a suicide bomber and occurred in this Shiite mosque, during the great Friday prayer. More than 300 people were inside at the time of the explosion, according to TOLO News.

    The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) association quickly indicated that it had activated the emergency plan in its clinic, the Kunduz trauma center. According to an initial assessment provided by the NGO, at least 90 wounded were transported to the establishment, while others will be admitted to the regional hospital near the city. “This figure will change, we continue to receive other people”, a local MSF official told AFP.

    On Twitter, several videos are circulating this Friday afternoon, without their origin having been verified, and show bodies buried in the rubble of what could be this mosque targeted. The deadly attack comes just five days after a bomb attack targeting a mosque in Kabul, which killed at least five people and was claimed by Islamic State.



