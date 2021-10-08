Afghanistan: at least 55 dead in an attack on a mosque, Daesh claims the attack

A suicide attack that targeted a mosque in Kunduz, north-eastern Afghanistan on Friday, October 8, left at least 55 dead and more than a hundred injured, according to a provisional toll. The attack was claimed a few hours later by the Islamic State (IS) group, in a statement published on the Telegram channels of the jihadist organization.

According to a Taliban regional official, this explosive belt attack is the act of a suicide bomber and occurred in this Shiite mosque, during the great Friday prayer. More than 300 people were inside at the time of the explosion, according to TOLO News.